Overtime win puts Kitchener Rangers within striking distance of round one victory
The Kitchener Rangers are on the verge of moving on to the next round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs thanks to a major overtime win.
The Rangers fought hard to keep the Erie Otters at bay during a packed game at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday night.
At the end of regulation, the two sides were knotted up at two goals a piece.
Trent Swick came out as Kitchener’s overtime hero, tucking away a loose puck to lift the Rangers to a game five victory.
The series now stands at 3-2 in favour of the Rangers.
Game six is coming up at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Erie Insurance Arena.
If the series goes on to game seven, the two teams will clash at the Aud at 8 p.m. on April 10.
