Free little library destroyed in Kitchener

Damaged books and bits of wood littered the ground on Wednesday after a free little library in Kitchener was destroyed.

It’s not clear what happened to the yellow and orange structure at Thomas Slee Park, but Waterloo Regional Police officers were spotted in the area early Wednesday morning.

Neighbour Hugh Tran told CTV News it’s sad to see the library destroyed. “Maybe between 11:30 – 12 p.m. [Tuesday] I heard a really loud noise. I was in my room, the windows were closed but it was like a little bomb. I don’t know what happened. I looked out my window to see what’s going on, but I did not notice any fire yet.”

"How can somebody do this? It's just crazy," he said.

Waterloo Regional Police said a call came in around 1 a.m.

“What police learned was there may have been what could have been either a small fire or a small explosion,” Constable Chris Iden told CTV News Wednesday.

“Prior to police responding, a resident did put out the fire and that’ show we were able to determine that it may have been a small fire or explosion.”

According to a social media post from the city of Kitchener, Doon South residents constructed a little library in the park back in 2019.