Police trying to identify man as part of alleged hate-motivated assault investigation in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for help identifying a man as part of a hate-motivated assault investigation.

Investigators were told two female victims were in the parking lot of a Kitchener business in the Lackner Boulevard and Ottawa Street North area on Tuesday when they were approached by a man they did not know.

Police said the man made racial comments towards the pair and spit toward one of the victims.

No physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.