KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police trying to identify man as part of alleged hate-motivated assault investigation in Kitchener

    Waterloo Regional Police provided this photo of a man in a blue shirt as part of an ongoing hate motivated assault investigation. (Courtesy: WRPS) Waterloo Regional Police provided this photo of a man in a blue shirt as part of an ongoing hate motivated assault investigation. (Courtesy: WRPS)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are asking for help identifying a man as part of a hate-motivated assault investigation.

    Investigators were told two female victims were in the parking lot of a Kitchener business in the Lackner Boulevard and Ottawa Street North area on Tuesday when they were approached by a man they did not know.

    Police said the man made racial comments towards the pair and spit toward one of the victims.

    No physical injuries were reported.

    Anyone with more information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]