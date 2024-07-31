KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two people taken to hospital after Waterloo crash

    A Waterloo Regional Police Services vehicle is seen near a crash on Erbsville Road and Keats Way on July 31, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) A Waterloo Regional Police Services vehicle is seen near a crash on Erbsville Road and Keats Way on July 31, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    Share

    Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Waterloo.

    Waterloo Regional Police said the collision happened in the Erbsville Road and Keats Way area around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

    Police said two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    The roadway was closed as part of the investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News