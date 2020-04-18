WATERLOO -- Regional Police say they’ve seized over $83,000 worth of drugs after they pulled over a vehicle that was driving on Hwy. 401.

The traffic stop occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in Cambridge after police say they saw the vehicle driving erratically on Hespeler Road.

Officers detected a strong scent of cannabis as they were talking to the driver, according to officials.

Police say the $83,732 worth of drugs that were seized includes suspected fentanyl, meth, and cocaine.

A 24-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and faces charges including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as cannabis control act-related offences.

The charges have not been proven in court.