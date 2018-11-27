

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP launched its Festive RIDE check program on the weekend.

From the evening of Nov. 23 until the early hours of Nov. 26, police officers were actively working to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roads.

According to a press release, 22 people were charged with alcohol, cannabis and various other driving offences throughout the weekend.

Altogether, the accused face 34 charges.

The bulk of the charges were laid on the Hanlon Expressway.

Other charges were laid on Wellington Roads 16, 21 and 39, Gore Road and on Highways 6 and 7.

“Impairment behind the wheel is one of the most dangerous weapons causing death in Canada. When alcohol or drugs are mixed with driving it puts lives in peril,” a press release from the Wellington OPP said.

Police have asked anyone who may suspect another driver of being impaired to call 911 immediately.

The program will be running throughout the entire holiday season at a variety of locations.