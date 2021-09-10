Over $2 million of cannabis and stolen property seized in Oxford County: OPP

Oxford County -

Charges have been laid against five people following an OPP drug trafficking investigation in Oxford County.

Police executed a search warrant at an address on Oxford Road 29 in Blandford-Blenheim Township on Sept. 7.

Over 1,300 cannabis plants, 300 pounds of processed cannabis, a quantity of suspected cocaine, hashish, cannabis resin, firearms and a stolen vehicle. OPP say the value of the items seized is over $2 million.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

All of the accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock on a later date.