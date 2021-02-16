KITCHENER -- Hospital and public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's General Hospital after five people tested positive.

In a news release, the hospital said it declared the outbreak on its third floor West Unit after cases in one patient and four staff members.

Officials have closed the unit to new admissions and staff will remain dedicated to that unit during the outbreak.

Droplet contact precautions have been put in place and hospital staff are doing enhanced cleaning.

Care partner visits have been suspended for now, except in certain circumstances, like when a patient is near the end of their life.

The hospital noted that the third floor unit is part of the hospital's regional cardiac program, but that the program will continue with emergent cases. All other cases will be reviewed case-by-case.

The hospital will contact patients directly if there are changes to their scheduled procedures.