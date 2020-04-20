KITCHENER -- The number of COVID-19 cases increased in Waterloo Region on Monday.

Public Health is reporting 16 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

That’s lower than the 75 new cases that were reported on Saturday.

Officials say the majority of new cases are coming from long term care homes.

One of those is Forest Heights Revera, where the deaths of 11 residents are being linked to the virus.

More than 100 residents and 40 staff members at the home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Waterloo Region Public Health acknowledged the crisis as a “significant outbreak”.

A provincial health response team made up of hospital, non-hospital and public health employees met over the weekend.

“Actively worked with Forest Heights Revera on a plan to provide further support to the residents and staff,” says Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang.

Both public health officials and Forest Heights Revera say the home’s staff have been working long hours and need rest.

Details about theplan going forward will be announced in the coming days.