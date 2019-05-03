

Dan Lauckner, CTV Kitchener





About 150 people participated in a “Fridays for Future” climate change rally this week.

They gathered in Waterloo Town Square to listen to speakers and musical performances, then marched down King Street to Union and back.

The parade was led by a coffin labelled "our future" and followed by people chanting and holding signs.

At the end of the event they laid down in the square for two minutes for what they called a "die-in," which they say represents the future of the planet.

“I think it’s something that’s really scary and it doesn’t affect just one of us, it affects us all,” says Olivia Hirsch.

The previous rally was held outside of Waterloo City Hall, but organizers say that it has grown so much that they had to move to a bigger space in town square.

It’s part of a global movement first created by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg, who grabbed the world’s attention when she went on strike outside of her country’s parliament building.

“Every Friday, we will sit outside the Swedish parliament until Sweden is in line with the Paris Agreement,” Thunberg says in a video on her Twitter account.

Since, she has spoken to the United Nations and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts.