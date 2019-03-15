

CTV Kitchener





A peaceful rally for action on climate change was held in Waterloo on Friday.

People of all ages gathered to strike against what they call political inaction against climate change.

“Just seeing children, elderly and everything in between coming out for the same message, for human’s sake,” says Vienna D’Amato Hall, who was attending the strike. “For human’s sake, this is a human fight.”

The Waterloo demonstration was part of the Global Strike for Climate, where youth in more than 500 cities in 51 countries gathered to raise awareness on climate.

The movement began in Europe by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. She began her protest outside of the Swedish parliament and spread worldwide.

“Every Friday, we will sit outside the Swedish parliament until Sweden is in line with the Paris Agreement,” Thunberg says in a video on her Twitter.

She has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for her actions.

Thunberg says more than a million students took place across the globe on Friday.

Local strikes are scheduled to continue on the first Friday of every month.