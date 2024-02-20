KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • OPP search for suspects after alleged shoplifting incident at Brant County business

    Brant County OPP included these photos in a news release. (Submitted/OPP) Brant County OPP included these photos in a news release. (Submitted/OPP)
    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released photos of people of interest after an alleged shoplifting incident at a business on Grand River Street in North Paris.

    Two people entered the store on Sunday at around 10 a.m., taking several items and concealing them, according to a news release from OPP.

    Police said they left the store with no attempt to pay, stealing about $200 worth of merchandise.

    Police are asking anyone who can identify the people in the photos to contact OPP.

    Anyone in the area with video surveillance or dash cam footage is also being asked to come forward.

