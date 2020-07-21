KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police remain on scene of a fatal crash involving three motorcycles in Puslinch Township.

In a tweet sent out around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, OPP confirm the crash involved three motorcycles and a car. According to the tweet, the crash happened on Wellington Road 35 near Gore Road.

#Wellington OPP are on the scene of a fatal mvc involving 3 motorcycles and a car on WR 35 near Gore Rd in Puslinch Twp. Several parties injured and taken to hospital. Witnesses are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Avoid the area if possible. ^CR — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 22, 2020

Several other people were injured and taken to hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Another motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Brant County on Tuesday morning. That crash is under investigation,