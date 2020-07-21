Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
OPP responding to fatal motorcycle crash in Puslinch Township
Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020 11:08PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police remain on scene of a fatal crash involving three motorcycles in Puslinch Township.
In a tweet sent out around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, OPP confirm the crash involved three motorcycles and a car. According to the tweet, the crash happened on Wellington Road 35 near Gore Road.
Several other people were injured and taken to hospital.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Another motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Brant County on Tuesday morning. That crash is under investigation,