OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer

New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.

Pierzchala, 28, was fatally shot while responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch near Hagersville, Ont. OPP say it happened at the intersection of Indian Line and Concession 14 shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witness Brian Gunn told CTV News he saw a vehicle in the ditch Tuesday afternoon as he drove to gas up his vehicle nearby. When he returned a few minutes later, he saw the aftermath of the shooting.

"I seen that young man lying on the ground," Gunn said Wednesday, becoming emotional. "I’m sorry, no one deserves that."

“I slept maybe an hour last night. I wasn’t sure what to even do. If I could have helped him, I don’t know.”

Pierzchala, who had just completed his probationary period and was working his first solo shift, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting prompted an emergency alert, warning residents in surrounding communities to shelter in place.

Hours later, 30-year-old Brandi Stewart-Sperry and Randall McKenzie, 25, were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting.

According to the OPP, McKenzie is a member of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, while Stewart-Sperry is from Hamilton.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a Wednesday night press conference he could not say what the possible motive behind the shooting was.

Carrique said McKenzie was released on bail on a number of conditions, including remaining in his residence and not possessing any firearms. He was supposed to answer to the charges in September of this year, the commissioner said, but he failed to attend court. A warrant was later issued for his arrest.

During the press conference, Carrique said the suspects robbed a citizen and fled in a stolen vehicle.

“Over the course of three of four days, our officers responded to literally hundreds of motor vehicles that had gone into ditches because of the weather, literally hundreds of motor vehicle collisions,” said Carrique. “But, in this particular case, provincial Const. Pierzchala was shot and fatally injured moments after arriving on the scene.”

Carrique said Pierzchala had been patrolling independently since April of this year, earning himself a highly regarded and respected reputation from his peers.

Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala in a photo shared by the Ontario Provincial Police.

ACCUSED APPEAR IN COURT

On Wednesday afternoon, Stewart-Sperry and McKenzie made their first appearances in a Cayuga, Ont. courtroom via video call.

During brief, separate appearances, both were instructed not to communicate with potential crown witnesses, the family of the victim, or each other.

They remain in custody and are due to return to court on Jan. 17.

Justice Brett Kelly called it a "very sad and tragic day for our community."

"I don’t recall that this has ever happened in my lifetime. And my condolences go out to the families as well as to the OPP detachment here in Cayuga and Haldimand," Kelly told the courtroom.

Court documents show the last known addresses for the two accused are in Kingston and Hamilton.

Parole board documents detail McKenzie’s time behind bars for a 2017 robbery, indicating much of his sentence was spent in maximum security or segregation after stabbing another offender.

“I’m outraged by the fact that MacKenzie was out on bail and was provided the opportunity to take the life of an innocent officer," Carrique said during the press conference. "I know there is a lot of interest to ensure where possible people who are charged with violent offences that are firearms related are not in those position moving forward."

“The officer was essentially ambushed and had absolutely no chance of being able to defend himself,” said Carrique.

COMMUNITY REELING

In Hagersville, many are left wondering what happened and why.

"As a mom, this really hits home," said Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Bobbi Ann Brady. "He’s a young man, and that’s somebody's son, somebody’s brother, it’s a life lost and it doesn’t make sense."

Flags have been lowered throughout the community and people are leaving flowers at the roadblock where the incident unfolded. Tributes are pouring in from across the province.

"Any person could have responded to that," Haldimand County Mayor Shelley Ann Bentley said. "Especially in our community where we are so close and if we see someone in a ditch or we see someone struggling we are there to assist."

Details of the funeral for Const. Pierzchala will be shared when they come available.