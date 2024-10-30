KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Senior arrested for sexual assault on Guelph bus

    A Guelph transit bus appears in a file photo. (CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph transit bus appears in a file photo. (CTV News Kitchener)
    Guelph Police have arrested a man after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on a city bus.

    A supervisor with Guelph Transit reported the incident just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. They said a woman in her 50s boarded the bus in the city’s south end and sat beside a man she didn’t know.

    The report said the man touched her inappropriately twice before the driver intervened and forced the man to move. The man got off the bus a short time later.

    Officers later located the 74-year-old man and charged him with sexual assault.

