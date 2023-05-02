OPP investigating two frauds reported in Huron County totalling nearly $400,000

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Bluewater resident reported losing $83,00 to a fraud and a Huron East resident was scammed out of over $300,000.

In a news release, OPP said an elderly Huron East resident reported losing over $300,000 since the fall of 2022.

“According to the victim, two unknown males attended their residence offering to do work and repairs that the victim had not asked for,” OPP said. “The suspects were very convincing and talked the victim into allowing them to repair bricks on the house.”

According to OPP, the suspects pressured the resident to allow them to do insulation work and barn cleanup.

“The suspects told the victim not to tell anyone about their transactions,” OPP said.

Meanwhile, police said a second scam occurred in Bluewater, where a resident lost over $80,000.

The resident contacted police on April 30 and said they were contacted by phone by someone posing as an investment company offering to trade the victim's money for them.

The resident initially sent $3,000 by credit card before they were contacted by the fraudsters again, according to the OPP.

“The victim then allowed access and control of their desktop computer, at which time the culprit(s) accessed the victim's banking information and stole $80,000 from an investment the victim owned,” OPP said.

The Bluewater resident called OPP after noticing the money had been removed without their consent.