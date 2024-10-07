Police investigating break-in at Kitchener home

Waterloo Regional Police’s Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team is continuing to investigate a residential break-and-enter in Kitchener.

According to police, a male suspect had entered a home on Dooley Drive through a side garage door shortly after midnight on Oct. 1.

Police say the homeowners were asleep at the time of the break-in.

The suspect reportedly stole property and left the residence. He was then seen getting into a four-door sedan parked on the street with its lights flashing.

A few days later on Oct. 5, a second suspect was seen walking up the driveway toward the same residence around 9:30 p.m. Police say in the most recent incident, no one entered the home.

It is unknown if the two incidents are connected, police said.

“Waterloo Regional Police are encouraging community members to lock doors and windows even when home and report suspicious activity or individuals to police immediately at 519-570-9777,” police said in a media release.