KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford seeks artist to honour life of beloved actor

    FILE - The cast of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" pose on the show's set in New York, Sept. 22, 1992. From left, front row; Chris Farley, Al Franken and Melanie Hutsell. In middle row, from left: Chris Rock, Julia Sweeney, Dana Carvey and Rob Schneider. In back row, from left: Adam Sandler, David Spade, Ellen Cleghorne, Kevin Nealon, Phil Hartman and Tim Meadows. Sandler will be honored by a host of comedic and entertainment royalty Sunday, March 19, 2023, as he receives the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. (AP Photo/Justin Sutcliffe, File) FILE - The cast of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" pose on the show's set in New York, Sept. 22, 1992. From left, front row; Chris Farley, Al Franken and Melanie Hutsell. In middle row, from left: Chris Rock, Julia Sweeney, Dana Carvey and Rob Schneider. In back row, from left: Adam Sandler, David Spade, Ellen Cleghorne, Kevin Nealon, Phil Hartman and Tim Meadows. Sandler will be honored by a host of comedic and entertainment royalty Sunday, March 19, 2023, as he receives the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. (AP Photo/Justin Sutcliffe, File)
    Share

    The City of Brantford is searching for an artist who can encapsulate the life and career of a beloved actor known for his work on Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.

    A mural, dedicated to Brantford-born Phil Hartman, will soon appear on the east wall of the Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts on Dalhousie Street. But first, the city needs to commission a muralist to design the memorial piece.

    Mural Routes, a member-based not-for-profit arts service organization, will be selecting the artist through a two-stage process.

    Up to three artists will be shortlisted and paid $750 each to create design proposals. The overall budget for the project is $70,000.

    The mural is expected to be created in late summer and early fall of this year.

    Hartman was born in Brantford in 1948 and later moved to the United States. He is known for his work on the Pee-wee Herman Show, Saturday Night Live, and as the voice of Lionel Hutz and Troy McClure on The Simpsons TV show. He was killed by his wife in 1998.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News