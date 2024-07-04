Brantford seeks artist to honour life of beloved actor
The City of Brantford is searching for an artist who can encapsulate the life and career of a beloved actor known for his work on Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.
A mural, dedicated to Brantford-born Phil Hartman, will soon appear on the east wall of the Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts on Dalhousie Street. But first, the city needs to commission a muralist to design the memorial piece.
Mural Routes, a member-based not-for-profit arts service organization, will be selecting the artist through a two-stage process.
Up to three artists will be shortlisted and paid $750 each to create design proposals. The overall budget for the project is $70,000.
The mural is expected to be created in late summer and early fall of this year.
Hartman was born in Brantford in 1948 and later moved to the United States. He is known for his work on the Pee-wee Herman Show, Saturday Night Live, and as the voice of Lionel Hutz and Troy McClure on The Simpsons TV show. He was killed by his wife in 1998.
