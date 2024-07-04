Driver faces multiple charges after alleged tailgating incident in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say a driver was charged with multiple offences after an officer witnessed a tailgating incident.
Police said the driver was stopped on Belmont Avenue West in Kitchener on Wednesday.
The officer found the driver had a permit that expired more than three years ago and several outstanding fines. The car also had two bald tires.
The driver was charged with multiple offences including follow too closely and improper tires.
The vehicle was taken off the road.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Beryl churns toward Mexico after leaving destruction in Jamaica and eastern Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl ripped off roofs in Jamaica, jumbled fishing boats in Barbados and damaged or destroyed 95 per cent of homes on a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before rumbling toward the Cayman Islands and taking aim at Mexico's Caribbean coast after leaving at least seven dead in its wake.
What you need to know about a possible LCBO strike on Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
Son asks court to sell B.C. home he co-owns with his mother, despite her objections
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
Will Justin Trudeau step down, or stay on? Survey shows what Canadians think
A majority of Canadians think Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stay on to lead his party in the next election even as his approval ratings are still extremely low, a new poll suggests.
Ottawa landlord left with hefty bill after tenant trashes rental property
A landlord in Ottawa is facing thousands of dollars in repairs after his tenant left his only rental property damaged and disorderly.
HYROX: These two women are at the forefront of a 'body-breaking' fitness race with Olympic aspirations
It’s a race that requires a mesmerizing mix of strength and endurance; one that pushes the fittest of the fit to the edge of what they think is possible. And now, after a steady start, the fitness phenomenon that is HYROX has finally found its stride.
Instant noodle products sold in B.C., Alta., Ont. recalled due to undeclared peanut
A brand of instant noodles sold in B.C., Alberta and Ontario has been recalled due to undeclared peanut in the ingredients – posing a potential allergy risk to consumers.
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Woman dead, four in hospital after hit-and-run on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway
A woman has died and four others have been taken to hospital following a hit-and-run collision overnight on the Gardiner Expressway.
London
-
Missing child located in nearby swimming pool without vitals
Sarnia Police Services responded to a call about a missing child on Wednesday afternoon, last seen at a residence in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Rutherglen Drive.
-
Lake Huron search underway after reports of abandoned kayak
According to OPP, the marine unit received multiple calls around 9:40 p.m. about a kayak adrift in the water near Sunview Avenue, north of Highway 83.
-
Windsor
-
-
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?
Summer is in full swing in Windsor-Essex, with many events planned for the first weekend in July.
-
Demolition date set for former Sears building in Devonshire Mall
The former Sears building in Devonshire Mall is set to be torn down later this month.
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate into Springwater Township fatal crash
The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal crash in Springwater Township.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 400
Highway 400 southbound down to one lane in Aurora after motorcycle collision.
-
Lengthy road construction project in Barrie wraps up: Here's where & when
A construction project that has been ongoing for over two years in the south end of Barrie is finally complete, with the road reopening to traffic this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Full fuel tank was dangling from transport on Hwy. 17, northern Ont. police say
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged after police noticed something dangling underneath the vehicle.
-
Drug trafficking suspects charged with armed home invasion in Sudbury
One suspect from Sudbury and two from southern Ontario have been charged after a group of masked people broke into a home on Colonial Court early Wednesday morning.
-
Ottawa
-
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
-
'Grim picture': OPP describing sharing the roads between transport trucks, other drivers
The Ontario Provincial Police says 20 per cent of fatal collisions in its jurisdictions involved transport trucks this year.
-
Male in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Vanier
Ottawa Paramedic Service says an adult man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vanier Thursday.
Toronto
-
-
Police release video of suspect after 6 dump trucks set on fire in Vaughan
Police in York Region have released video footage of a suspect after several dump trucks were intentionally set on fire in Vaughan on Canada Day.
-
New trial ordered for Toronto couple convicted of murdering four-year-old son after judge's comments led to 'miscarriage of justice:' Ontario's top court
A new trial has been ordered for a Toronto couple found guilty of killing their four-year-old son after Ontario’s top court ruled that the judge who proceeded over the initial 2017 trial demonstrated bias when he told lawyers for the accused that their clients were “f****ed” and urged them to consider pleading guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder.
Montreal
-
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's 'absolutely appalled' by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
-
Quebec equestrian coach charged with child luring, sexual exploitation
A well-known equestrian coach from southern Quebec has been charged with multiple sex offences, including child luring and sexual exploitation of a minor.
-
Cyclist dies after accident on Bromont mountain
A cyclist has died after an accident on the mountain in Bromont in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Atlantic
-
Photos appear to show dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia river
Photos posted online Thursday morning appear to show a dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie River.
-
N.S. RCMP continue to search for man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants
The RCMP continues to search for a 36-year-old Wentworth, N.S., man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.
-
Portuguese man o' war seen on coastal beaches: Nova Scotia Parks
Nova Scotia Parks says Portuguese man o' war have been spotted on Atlantic coastal beaches recently.
Winnipeg
-
'It’s unsafe for everyone': Violent crime rates rising around HSC
The MNU took to social media demanding action over a rise of crime in the West Alexander neighbourhood.
-
Weather advisory warns of possible funnel clouds in parts of Manitoba
A weather advisory in effect for a portion of Manitoba warns conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds Thursday.
-
Police block off Winnipeg street for weapons investigation
Police are on scene in the St. John's area for a weapons investigation.
Calgary
-
‘Incredibly concerning’: Calgary taekwondo instructor facing child pornography charges
A Calgary taekwondo instructor is facing child pornography charges.
-
New E. coli infection discovered at Calgary preschool
Fueling Brain Academy, the preschool and daycare company at the centre of an E. coli outbreak last year, is dealing with another case.
-
First Flip breakfast unofficially kicks off Calgary Stampede season
As the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth gets ready to welcome thousands of visitors, Calgary Stampede events are kicking off around the city.
Edmonton
-
Violent sexual offender to be released in Edmonton again: police
A violent sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple police alerts will soon be released from jail again.
-
Autopsy confirms death of woman found in Mill Creek Ravine was homicide
The death of a woman whose body was found in Mill Creek Ravine last week has been ruled a homicide.
-
Gunshots heard near Londonderry School during youth soccer game; police investigating
Police are investigating gunshots heard near Londonderry School Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Victims of fatal West Vancouver crash were foreign students, police say
Four people involved in a fatal head-on crash last week in West Vancouver, B.C., were international students from India, according to police.
-
Men sought in Vancouver sudden death investigation
Vancouver police are searching for two men as they investigate a sudden death in the city's West End neighbourhood.
-
Police 'looking into' brawl at Rick Ross show in Vancouver
Days after a violent altercation involving U.S. rapper Rick Ross in Vancouver, police have confirmed investigators are "looking into" the incident.