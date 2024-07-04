Driver faces multiple charges after alleged tailgating incident in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say a driver was charged with multiple offences after an officer witnessed a tailgating incident.

Police said the driver was stopped on Belmont Avenue West in Kitchener on Wednesday.

The officer found the driver had a permit that expired more than three years ago and several outstanding fines. The car also had two bald tires.

The driver was charged with multiple offences including follow too closely and improper tires.

The vehicle was taken off the road.