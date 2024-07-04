KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver faces multiple charges after alleged tailgating incident in Kitchener

    A bald tire and a black Mitsubishi vehicle are seen in these images from Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Courtesy: WRPS) A bald tire and a black Mitsubishi vehicle are seen in these images from Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Courtesy: WRPS)
    Waterloo regional police say a driver was charged with multiple offences after an officer witnessed a tailgating incident.

    Police said the driver was stopped on Belmont Avenue West in Kitchener on Wednesday.

    The officer found the driver had a permit that expired more than three years ago and several outstanding fines. The car also had two bald tires.

    The driver was charged with multiple offences including follow too closely and improper tires.

    The vehicle was taken off the road.

