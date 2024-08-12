OPP investigating early morning shooting in Township of Puslinch

No one was hurt following an early morning shooting at a residence in the Township of Puslinch.

At around 2:14 a.m. Monday, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a weapons complaint after a shot was fired at a Wellington Road 36 address.

Police said someone shot at the home while the residents were asleep inside.

OPP is continuing to investigate. They said there is no threat to public safety as “this is not believed to be a random incident.”

Police are asking anyone in the area of Wellington Road 36 between Victoria Road South and Hwy. 6 to check their surveillance systems, dash cams or door cams for footage between 12 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).