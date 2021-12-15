OPP investigating break and enter at business in Brant County

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an alleged break and enter at a business in Brant County.

Officials said on Dec. 3 at 1:43 a.m., they responded to a reports of a break and enter at a business on Colborne Street West.

No information was given on damages or what was stolen from the property.

Police are searching for a white Ford F-150 truck they say is related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122, or contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers.