Ontario Provincial Police expected to announce charges into fatal shooting of officer

An Ontario Provincial Police officer with the Haldimand County detachment has been killed in the line of duty and charges in connection to the shooting are expected to be announced Wednesday.

OPP said the officer was shot while responding to a vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Indian Line and Concession 14, west of Hagersville, shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer has been identified as Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala. The 28-year-old, who went by the name Greg, had been an OPP officer for just over a year.

Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala in a photo shared by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Pierzchala was transported to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said two people were seen fleeing from the scene of the shooting.

At 5:43 p.m., an emergency alert message was sent to residents in surrounding communities advising them to shelter-in-place as they believed the suspects were armed.

It included a photo of Randall McKenzie, 25, and an unnamed woman. The message also requested information on a 2021 black Chevrolet pickup with an Ontario license plate.

The alert was later cancelled.

OPP said two people were taken into custody following a major search of the area, but did not confirm if it was McKenzie or the unnamed woman.

They added that no further details would be released on the arrests Tuesday.

OPP said the family of Pierzchala is asking for privacy at this time.

CONDOLENCES SHARED

A number of police departments and politicians expressed their condolences Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “Heartbreaking news from Haldimand County, where Ontario Provincial Police Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala has been killed in the line of duty. To his family, friends, and colleagues — the thoughts of all Canadians are with you.”

Premier Doug Ford also shared his sentiments on Twitter: “I am horrified by the killing of an on-duty OPP officer. Thank you to the officers who apprehended the suspects without incident. Our first responders are true heroes. We share in the pain felt by family, friends and the entire police community as Ontario mourns this loss.”

OPP Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed while honouring his oath to protect his province. He represents the best of us.



The Police Association of Ontario tweeted it was “heartbroken to hear the horrible news coming out of Hagersville, ON that yet another colleague won't be coming home tonight.”

Chief Mark B. Hill released a statement on behalf of the Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council.

“I was heartbroken to hear of this tragic incident as a result of a senseless act of violence, and of a young life taken so soon in the line of duty,” Hill wrote. “I also want to thank the Ontario Provincial Police, the Six Nations Police, and all other services who supported this operation for their swift apprehension of the suspects and for continuing to keep our communities safe.”

Shelley Bentley, the mayor for Haldimand County, also expressed her condolences.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of one of our officers, who died today in the line of duty,” wrote Bentley in a statement. “Every day, our County’s first responders risk their lives for the safety of our community and a tragedy like today’s is one we hope never comes.”