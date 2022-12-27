Ontario Provincial Police expected to announce charges in fatal shooting of officer

Charges in connection to the fatal shooting of an on-duty Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer are expected to be announced by police today.

Const. Grzegorz Pierzchalar was shot while responding to a vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Indian Line and Concession 14, west of Hagersville, shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, OPP said.

The 28-year-old, who went by the name Greg, had been an OPP officer for just over a year. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said Pierzchala had been notified earlier in the day that he had passed his 10-month probation period.

He was transported to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

"It was devastating to hear that one of our officers had been shot so violently," Haldimand County Mayor Shelley Ann Bentley told CP24 Wednesday morning. "It's not something we are used to in Haldimand County at all, we are a community of 48,000 people and we do not have this type of violence in our community. It is shocking. We, as a community, are grieving. We are devastated to hear that this has happened."

Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala in a photo shared by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said two people were seen fleeing from the scene of the shooting.

At 5:43 p.m., an emergency alert message was sent to residents in surrounding communities advising them to shelter-in-place as they believed the suspects were armed.

It included a photo of Randall McKenzie, 25, and an unnamed woman. The message also requested information on a 2021 black Chevrolet pickup with an Ontario license plate.

The alert was later cancelled.

OPP said two people were taken into custody following a major search of the area.

"There's an investigation at that scene and a secondary scene where they made the arrest, because there will be evidence there whether it was the gun he used," said CTV News Public Safety Analyst Chris Lewis. "It really drives home the fact that that's the dangerous part of policing, just responding to the unknown and having to deal with whatever faces you."

OPP said the family of Pierzchala is asking for privacy at this time.

Police, firefighters and paramedics line a highway bridge in Peel Wednesday morning, as the body of Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala is transported to the coroner's office in Toronto. (Twitter/Peel Regional Police)

CONDOLENCES SHARED

A number of police departments and politicians expressed their condolences Tuesday.

"Speaking to his coach officer, who I know very well, there was a big smile on his face telling us stories [about Pierzchala] when we were in the office," said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk. "Just a great individual to work with and this is a huge loss to our OPP family."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “Heartbreaking news from Haldimand County, where Ontario Provincial Police Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala has been killed in the line of duty. To his family, friends, and colleagues — the thoughts of all Canadians are with you.”

Premier Doug Ford also shared his sentiments on Twitter: “I am horrified by the killing of an on-duty OPP officer. Thank you to the officers who apprehended the suspects without incident. Our first responders are true heroes. We share in the pain felt by family, friends and the entire police community as Ontario mourns this loss.”

OPP Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed while honouring his oath to protect his province. He represents the best of us.



The Police Association of Ontario tweeted it was “heartbroken to hear the horrible news coming out of Hagersville, ON that yet another colleague won't be coming home tonight.”

Chief Mark B. Hill released a statement on behalf of the Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council.

“I was heartbroken to hear of this tragic incident as a result of a senseless act of violence, and of a young life taken so soon in the line of duty,” Hill wrote. “I also want to thank the Ontario Provincial Police, the Six Nations Police, and all other services who supported this operation for their swift apprehension of the suspects and for continuing to keep our communities safe.”

Shelley Bentley, the mayor for Haldimand County, also expressed her condolences.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of one of our officers, who died today in the line of duty,” wrote Bentley in a statement. “Every day, our County’s first responders risk their lives for the safety of our community and a tragedy like today’s is one we hope never comes.”

Every member of WRPS mourns the tragic death of #OPP Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala.



With files from CTV Toronto and The Canadian Press