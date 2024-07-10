Ontario police watchdog investigates death of man lodged in Rockwood Ont. police cell
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man who was lodged in a Rockwood Ont. police cell.
According a media release from the SIU, the man was arrested in Arthur by Ontario Provincial Police on Tuesday. He was lodged in police cells at the North Wellington Operations Centre in Teviotdale before being transferred to the South Wellington Operations Centre in Rockwood that same night.
On Wednesday morning, the SIU said he was in medical distress. First aid was administered and emergency services transported him to a Guelph hospital. The SIU said he was pronounced dead before noon.
Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. A post-mortem is scheduled for Friday.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the SIU.
