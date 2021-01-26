KITCHENER -- The Ontario government will hire 84 drive testers to deal with a backlog of appointments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province declared a second provincial emergency two weeks ago, meaning that in-vehicle passenger road tests will remain cancelled until further notice.

According to the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO), about 79,000 road tests were cancelled across the province between Dec. 26 and Feb. 10. Another 18,000 tests were reportedly cancelled between Nov. 23 and mid-December.

"We understand the frustration this has caused and we continue to ask for the public’s patience as we work through this," a statement from the MTO read in part.

"Due to the uncertainty of the current situation and the high demand for road test appointments, DriveTest is unable to prioritize customers with cancelled appointments."

Officials said that the road test appointments will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis while they address the backlog.

The 84 new driver examiners will be hired once road testing begins again.

Last month, the ministry said that it had seen instances of third-parties booking and selling appointment slots for profit, not unlike ticket scalpers.