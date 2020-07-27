KITCHENER -- The Ontario government has approved three new schools that would add nearly 3,000 student spaces and eight child care rooms in Waterloo Region.

In a news release issued Monday morning, Kitchener South-Hespeler MPP Amy Fee announced the construction of three new schools and the expansion of one that had been previously-approved.

The new facilities include three new elementary schools and a new Grade 7-12 school.

South Kitchener Elementary School

591 elementary student spaces

49 licensed child care spaces

3 child care rooms

Southeast Galt Public School

354 elementary student spaces

Huron Brigadoon Catholic Elementary

Previously-approved, but being expanded with 250 more spaces

650 total student spaces (up from 400)

5 child care rooms

East Kitchener 7-12 School

1,400 spaces for secondary school students

According to the Ontario government's website, the latter three will be part of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, with the South Kitchener Elementary School being the lone new public school.

"These announcements will benefit not only the students who will attend these new schools but also a number of our existing schools where populations are swelling," said Director of Education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board Loretta Notten.

The new Catholic schools come as the board considers redrawing its boundaries to alleviate some schools that are over capacity.

The WCDSB serves about 36,000 students across its 48 schools, for an average of about 750 students per school.

That's compared to the 64,000 students who attend the region's 121 public schools, which works out to an average of about 530 students per school.

The government is planning on adding as many as 25,000 spaces for students across the province as part of a $500 million funding commitment. That will come in the form of 30 new schools around Ontario.

The new schools in Waterloo Region are in addition to the new $11.4 million Breslau Catholic elementary school that the province approved last year.