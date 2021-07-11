KITCHENER -- The Ontario Fire Marshal is on scene investigating a fire at a Kitchener apartment building on Sunday morning.

All the residents of the building on Brybeck Crescent have been displaced as a result of the fire, and a few had to be rescued from their balconies.

Emergency crews were called to the four-storey building at 77 Brybeck Crescent around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the fire started in a unit on the third floor, but the cause has not yet been determined.

Four people were taken to local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

All 59 residents of the approximately 30-unit building have been displaced and are being put up by Red Cross.

Investigators will remain on scene at the building until the residents are able to return.

Damage to the building is estimated to cost roughly $1 million.