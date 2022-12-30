What's open and closed on New Year's Day in Waterloo region

A family friendly New Year's Eve party is planned at Uptown Waterloo ice rink, pictured here. (File photo/CTV Kitchener) A family friendly New Year's Eve party is planned at Uptown Waterloo ice rink, pictured here. (File photo/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver