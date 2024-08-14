Ont. man wanted for attempted abduction of woman in Wellesley Township
A man wanted for the attempted abduction of a Wellesley, Ont. woman on Tuesday has now been identified.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service said David Sherk, a 50-year-old from Paris, Ont., is wanted for kidnapping and assault with a weapon.
On Aug. 13, at around 11:30 a.m., a stranger approached a woman at a property near Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Hill Road.
The man allegedly assaulted the woman and threatened her with a knife, before trying to force the victim into a vehicle.
Police said she managed to escape and the man drove off.
The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later and it was believed the man ran into a nearby wooded area.
Waterloo Regional Police search for a robbery suspect near Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Road on Aug. 13, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
Police issued a ‘shelter in place’ warning, asking residents to stay away from the area or remain inside their homes while officers, drones, canine units and an OPP helicopter searched the immediate area.
The alert was called off about five hours later after police determined the man was no longer in the area.
On Tuesday, they shared a photo of Sherk.
A photo of David Sherk provided by Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, people are urged not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.
Neighbours react
Residents were shocked by the violent attack in their neighbourhood.
“It was a little hard to believe, here in Wellesley, something like that was going on,” said Bonnie Brand. “Glad no one got hurt.”
Waterloo Regional Police search for a suspect in a wooded area in Wellesley on Aug. 13, 2024.
“It’s pretty quiet,” explained Peter Brand. “We’re used to horse and buggies going by our door. Not people being robbed.”
During the attack, police said passersby jumped in to help the woman.
“That’s Wellesley,” Peter Brand said. “Everybody is going to help out wherever they can, if they see somebody in need of help. Somebody’s there to help.”
