KITCHENER -- An online forum on Wednesday focused on a major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The forum was hosted by a group called "Friends of Crime Prevention," who referred to family violence as a "shadow pandemic” as violence in the home increases as result of isolation and stress.

Wednesday night's chat focused on educating people on what to look for when it comes to family violence, including how to reach out and when to act.

According to the Canadian Women’s Foundation, someone who is experiencing family violence can signal for help using an open hand with the thumb tucked in, and then a closed fist with a trapped thumb.

The group said pandemic stress is still top of mind for many of and one in three Canadians is very concerned about family stress.

Finding support during the pandemic has also been a challenge, organizers said.

"When we recognize that we are in this together and that solving this problem, we are working together as a family, that can actually increase our connection with each other, it can increase our resilience," Jason Spencer from Community Justice Initiatives said.

Organizers also said early intervention is key so that situations can be diffused before they escalate.

The event recommended reaching out to someone if you think they might be in trouble.

In April, Family and Children's Services of Waterloo Region said it had seen a significant decrease in referrals since the pandemic began.

Executive Director Karen Spencer reported that the centre usually received 55 to 60 calls a day, but that had dropped to 30 to 35 calls a day.

At that time, Spencer said evidence of abuse and neglect could be harder to spot because children aren't in school or daycare.