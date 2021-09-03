GRT service disrupted after crash between ION train and car in Kitchener

Kitchener -

A crash between an ION train and a car near Borden Avenue South and Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener disrupted Grand River Transit service for several hours Friday afternoon.

Waterloo regional police said they were called to the area of Borden Avenue South and Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener around 2:45 p.m. for the crash.

A police spokesperson said there were no reports of physical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

A crash between an ION train and a car near Borden Avenue South and Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener disrupted Grand River Transit service Friday afternoon. (Photo Credit: New Unique Photography)

An alert posted by Grand River Transit said ION trains would not be running between Kitchener Market Station and Mill Station because of the emergency.

By 4:45 p.m., GRT said service had resumed.