KITCHENER -- The annual Lions Club Santa Claus Parade had a reverse look to it this year at the Aud.

Residents came by the Kitchener parking lot Saturday and drove past the floats while in the safety of their own car.

The Lions Club decided to reengineer the design after the traditional parade was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“I’m very happy with the way it turned out,” said Jack Bishop, chair of the Lions Club of Kitchener. "The weather played in our favour today, everybody seems to be in a great mood, and it’s nice to see the kids smiling coming to see Santa.”

For many, the parade is the official launch of the Christmas season.

“This is the first time we listened to Christmas music this year,” one resident said. “We wrote some letters to Santa this morning and dropped them off.”

Bishop says he knew it was crucial to still provide people with a way to get into the Christmas spirit.

“As soon as we were kind of in line and saw all the floats and everything it kind of perked us up,” one resident said. “Especially with my son, you know it was a great idea.”

Donations for the food bank and the toy drive were also accepted at the parade.