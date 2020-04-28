KITCHENER -- Officials with Family and Children’s Services of Waterloo Region are sounding the alarm about a drop in the number of referrals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karen Spencer, the executive director for FACS Waterloo Region, says because they know this is typically a time where they see an increase in calls, the fact that they’re seeing a decrease is a significant worry.

“Typically on any given day we will receive approximately 55 to 60 calls into FACS and that’s a combination of parents calling asking for help, but also members of the community who are calling to report who may be in need of protection. Right now we’re receiving approximately 30 to 35 calls a day which is a significant decrease,” said Spencer.

She says they’ve particularly noticed there are far fewer calls about potential sexual and physical abuse.

FACS says with no school or daycare, evidence of abuse and neglect is harder to spot.

Spencer notes that social isolation and lack of social supports are also contributing factors to child maltreatment and neglect.

“What we know is that families are under stress right now, they’re isolated there’s very few supports available to them in the community,” said Spencer.

Spencer says there is a special role that neighbours, friends, and family members can play during this pandemic.

“Reach out to people that you know are struggling with social isolation. Sometimes just breaking that social isolation, people knowing that there’s someone out there that cares or just providing some friendly advice can go a long way,” said Spencer.

The Region of Waterloo also has a website Family Compass Waterloo Region, with resources for parents and caregivers.