

CTV Kitchener





A man was rescued from the Elora gorge after suffering a broken leg.

Centre-Wellington firefighters from both stations were initially called to the area on Wednesday at roughly 3:20 p.m. for a water rescue.

When they arrived they found they were unable to reach the man from the river. Firefighters had to repel down to the man and lift him out.

The man, who fire officials say is in his sixties, was taken by land ambulance to a hospital with a broken left leg.

The deputy fire chief says the water is lower in some areas of the Grand River this time of year and the man had injured his leg on some rocks.