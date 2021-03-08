KITCHENER -- Stratford police responded to a fatal crash on the outskirts of the city on Monday morning.

According to a social media post, the crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Perth Road 113 (Embro Road) and Line 29.

Police said a minivan and transport truck were involved in the collision. Originally officials said that one person was taken to hospital, however officials later confirmed that the crash was fatal.

In a news release, they noted that the driver of the minivan was the deceased. They have not released his name or age.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area while they work to investigate the crash. They said road closure signs had been temporarily installed, but several drivers have been charged for going through the signs. Officials expect the roads to be closed for several hours.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

Perth East fire officials also responded to the scene, but were cleared within an hour.