One person hurt during Cambridge robbery

One person was hurt after a knife-wielding male robbed a store in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to a robbery at a business in the King Street East and Lowther Street South area on Tuesday around 7:35 p.m.

Officers were told an unknown male entered the store, brandished a knife and demanded cash from an employee before leaving.

The victim’s injuries were only described as non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact police.