KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One person hurt during Cambridge robbery

    (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    One person was hurt after a knife-wielding male robbed a store in Cambridge.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to a robbery at a business in the King Street East and Lowther Street South area on Tuesday around 7:35 p.m.

    Officers were told an unknown male entered the store, brandished a knife and demanded cash from an employee before leaving.

    The victim’s injuries were only described as non-life-threatening.

    Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News