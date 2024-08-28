KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man seriously injured in Kitchener motorcycle crash

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Kitchener.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to Louisa Street around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

    They said the motorcyclist’s injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening.

    The road was closed for about an hour and a half while investigators worked.

    Anyone with more information or footage of the crash is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.

