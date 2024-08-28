Man seriously injured in Kitchener motorcycle crash
A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to Louisa Street around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.
They said the motorcyclist’s injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening.
The road was closed for about an hour and a half while investigators worked.
Anyone with more information or footage of the crash is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.
