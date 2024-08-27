Drone drops unknown substance in Ayr, Ont. neighbourhood

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for the operator of a drone that dropped an unknown substance on homes and vehicles in Ayr, Ont.

It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Stanley and Main Street.

But police said it’s not the first time a drone has been spotted in the neighbourhood “engaging in harassing behaviour.”

“On several occasions, a drone, believed to be a first-person view (FPV) drone, has been operated between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., flying over residential homes and dropping an unknown substance onto houses, vehicles and property,” police explained in a media release.

Residents hope it doesn’t happen again.

“That is very concerning,” said David Guthrie. “You don’t want to see any neighbour encounter a situation like that, especially if there’s young children involved. You never know what people’s intentions are nowadays, unfortunately. I hope police catch the person.”

According to technology expert Carmi Levy, police services across Canada are ill-equipped to catch drone operators.

“This is one of those cases where we have laws on the books, but they’re not being properly enforced,” he said. “Police do not have the resources to proactively go after perpetrators of drone-related crimes. And, unfortunately, the best they’ve got here is asking the public for their help. Which, if it’s your house or your car, or you and your dog being targeted by this, is cold comfort.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777, ext. 2299.