Another break-in at Kitchener thrift store for victims of domestic violence

A thrift store in Kitchener that supports survivors of domestic violence has been broken into for a second time.

Security video at Retail Therapy KW Thrift & Consign shows two people entering the store around 2 a.m. Monday.

Staff believe the items taken were worth a few hundred dollars.

The video also showed someone at the Victoria Street South business just hours before the break-in.

Retail Therapy KW Thrift & Consign helps survivors by allowing them to shop for free.

During the first break-in back in April, when someone stole about $5,000 worth of electronics and cash, they had to temporarily suspend their support program.

Amanda Kroetsch, the store’s founder and executive director, can’t believe it happened again.

“I think it’s awful for anyone to have the violation of being robbed, regardless of whether you’re a fancy jewelry store at the mall, or a charity thrift store,” she said. “I’m glad no one was here. I’m glad I was the one that found it. But it does make us feel really nervous.”

More to come.