Free road hockey program gives kids chance to play
A free road hockey program for kids that face barriers accessing registered sports has wrapped up its season at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Sun Life Centre for Healthy Communities.
House of Hockey offers free road hockey for kids aged 9 to 12. It’s run by Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons. The program teamed up with Wilfrid Laurier University this summer to offer it for the first time outside of the Greater Toronto Area.
“This is a great way to get sticks in hands for kids, participate in hockey, get the understanding of the game, fall in love with the Canadian sport,” Nicole Vandermade, program manager, Sun Life Centre for Healthy Communities, Wilfrid Laurier University said.
The eight-week program started in July, offering weekly games to 40 registered kids at Laurier’s Northdale Campus. Organizers said “it’s crazy” how the kids improved, not only in skill but also their understanding of teamwork.
“We're hoping that they can take those skills and apply them in their everyday life and then be active for life,” Vandermade said.
Getting a chance to play
10-year-old Bella Carder is one of the participants in the program. She said she always wanted to try playing hockey, and has fallen in love with it since joining the program.
“I think it's so cool and it's such a good experience,” Bella Carder said. “I think it's so much fun to see. I've never played hockey, but I watch my brother play hockey all the time, and it's so cool.”
“Hockey's always be on the top of her list, but it's expensive. So it was really cool that we could do a free program so she could try it out,” Sheila Carder, Bella’s mother said.
Bella Carder, 10, plays road hockey as part of the House of Hockey Program at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Sun Life Centre for Healthy Communities on August 27, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)
Vandermade said a high number of the participants either face barriers accessing registered sports or are new to Canada.
11-year-old Doch moved from Sudan in 2021. He has never picked up a hockey stick until joining the program this year.
“It’s kind of hard,” Doch said.
Doch played soccer and basketball before, but said he felt happy when he first got a stick in his hand.
“Because it's fun and I’m meeting new friends,” Doch said.
Translating his soccer skills to hockey, he’s not afraid to put his body on the line to block a shot.
“It’s helping the team,” Doch said.
But he still has his favourites.
“I would rather [play] soccer,” Doch said.
While it is the first year of the program at the school, Laurier hopes to offer it again next year and even expand it.
“Have even more kids, expand to more teams and have even more of the community able to participate in the hockey,” Vandermade said.
