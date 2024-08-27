Region responds to concerns over tent inside Kitchener roundabout
Drivers using a Kitchener roundabout might have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
The light-coloured structure was seen on Monday, partially hidden behind some shrubs, at Bleams Road and Manitou Drive.
CTV News reached out to the Region of Waterloo to find out what was being done to make sure the person living there is safe.
In a statement they said: “The region is aware of the site and has outreach workers visiting to establish connections into housing supports and services. Alongside community partners, the region continues to work towards more solutions to support those experiencing chronic homelessness.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump faces new U.S. indictment in election subversion case
U.S. prosecutors obtained a new indictment in the 2020 election subversion case against Donald Trump on Tuesday.
U.S. becoming more protectionist, former ambassador warns Trudeau cabinet
Canada's former ambassador to the United States warns that our country could be dealing with a more protectionist trade partner, regardless of who wins the presidential election.
Flexible ticket rebooking coming for Air Canada flyers
Air Canada said it would offer flexible rebooking of tickets to its flyers, owing to uncertainty associated with a possible pilots strike at the end of a 21-day cooling off period that begins on Tuesday.
What research has uncovered about the Shroud of Turin
Research has uncovered evidence that may strengthen the case for the authenticity of the famous Shroud of Turin amid conflicting theories that the linen cloth is a medieval forgery.
Ontario woman denied lottery jackpot after forgetting where she bought ticket
When an Ontario woman found out she won the lottery playing Lotto 649, she said she was excited to collect her prize of $1,003, but that excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn't collect her winnings.
New Jersey woman arrested after allegedly taunting a tiger at a zoo
A New Jersey woman was arrested Monday after video circulated online appears to show a person enter a tiger enclosure at a zoo and nearly getting bit by the animal.
More humid than usual? It might be the corn
The process of 'evapotranspiration' or 'crop sweat' is a major contributor to rising humidity levels, according to a senior climatologist.
Pizza Hut is offering a pizza box that folds into a table
Pizza Hut is offering a special pizza box that turns into a miniature table with an order of a large regular-priced pizza in Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Orlando, Florida. Pizza Hut said it chose those cities based off a Penske Truck Rental list that ranked the cities among the country’s top moving destinations.
Have you seen this statue's head? Manitoba business wants it back after being stolen for a third time
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.