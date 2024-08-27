Region responds to concerns over tent inside Kitchener roundabout

KITCHENER
    A tent at the Bleams and Manitou Drive roundabout in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) A tent at the Bleams and Manitou Drive roundabout in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
    Drivers using a Kitchener roundabout might have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.

    The light-coloured structure was seen on Monday, partially hidden behind some shrubs, at Bleams Road and Manitou Drive.

    CTV News reached out to the Region of Waterloo to find out what was being done to make sure the person living there is safe.

    In a statement they said: “The region is aware of the site and has outreach workers visiting to establish connections into housing supports and services. Alongside community partners, the region continues to work towards more solutions to support those experiencing chronic homelessness.”

