One person from Milton killed in Brant county crash

A 33 year-old from Milton has died after a three-vehicle crash in Brant county.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, paramedics from Brant and Oxford counties, and firefighters from the Burford fire station were called to the collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 between Rest Acres Road and Middle Townline Road around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said two passenger vehicles and a transport truck were involved.

One person from Milton was pronounced deceased at the crash site.

Four people from the passenger vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the transport truck was unharmed.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours while investigators worked. The lanes reopened just before 7 p.m.

The OPP are urging anyone with more information or dash cam footage to reach out to investigators.