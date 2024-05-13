THEMUSEUM asks City of Kitchener for $300,000 to stay open

Staff at THEMUSEM say if they don’t get a one-time grant of $300,000 from the City of Kitchener, they might be forced to close .

THEMUSEUM has been in the City of Kitchener since 2010. It was originally the Waterloo Regional Children’s Museum which opened in 2003.

According to THEMUSEUM, the Children’s Museum financial model was unsustainable from the start.

“The Children's Museum was opened with a flawed financial formula, very little money. This was coming from grants and so on, and we inherited that. And we've been saddled with this underfunding ever since,” said David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM.

Staff said the money from the one-time grant would support continuing operations with plans to work with the city to find a sustainable vision/model.

In a letter to city staff, THEMUSEM said the money would help with additional staff needed in the summer months and would help them continue all programs, camps and rentals during that time. The letter said they will also consider rebranding options.

In a report going to city council in a special meeting on Monday, city staff are recommending giving $300,000 to THEMUSEUM but with some stipulations including a collaborative negotiations process to look at changing THEMUSEUM’s business model to one that would be sustainable in the future.

City staff said in the report that losing THEMUSEUM would be a “significant impact on the community”. The report goes on to say losing the facility would mean a loss to core programming like exhibits for educational learning. Staff also noted a loss of summer camps, tourism traffic and community events without THEMUSEUM.

“I'm very optimistic that council will see and understand that we can't lose this,” said Marskell. “There’s two scenarios for downtown Kitchener, one with the museum and one without one. And I don't think anybody wants to see that scenario with one without.”

Council is expected to vote on this on Monday night.