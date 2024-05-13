KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • OPP investigate surge in attempted car thefts in Norfolk County

    OPP shared this photo of in a post on X on May 13, 2024. (X/OPP_WR) OPP shared this photo of in a post on X on May 13, 2024. (X/OPP_WR)
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Norfolk County is investigating a surge of attempted motor vehicle thefts in Simcoe and Delhi.

    Police said incidents have occured in areas like Robinson Street, Lynedoch Road, Gilbertson Drive, Park Road, and Culver Street in Simcoe and Wilson Avenue in Delhi.

    There was an incident on Park Road on Sunday, police said, where a suspect was seen fleeing in a White Cadillac Escalade SUV. Police included a photo of the vehicle believed to be involved in a social media post.

    Norfolk OPP is urging everyone to remain vigilant for suspicious activity near their vehicles.

    If you recognize the vehicle in the image or have any other information, contact police.

