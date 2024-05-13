Future of Eby Farmstead in Waterloo Park being considered
Waterloo council approved a staff recommendation Monday to review the future of Eby Farmstead in Waterloo Park.
It was carried unanimously from councillors after hearing a report that suggested getting community feedback on the farmstead, and for staff to conduct research on the live animal displays to see whether it is feasible going forward.
The farmstead is home to llamas, an alpaca, donkeys and miniature horses.
They spend the winter at a private farm off-site, but will return to Waterloo Park in June for what could be their last year there, depending on what is eventually decided by council following public engagement.
Young parkgoer Brendan Moogk-Soulis thinks reviewing the space could be good.
“Sometimes [the animals] kind of cheer me up. But other times I just feel bad for them because they’re in a fence. I wouldn’t want to just be in that cage over there, showing everybody me,” he said.
The public feedback period is expected to take place throughout the summer and will be reviewed ahead of the Waterloo Park Plan update in 2025.
The reason to have it separate from the overall park engagement period is because council anticipates a lot of feedback, and doesn’t want the farmstead discussion to overshadow the overall park update.
Community concerns have existed for years. The space used to house black bears, cougars and timber wolves before transitioning to domestic animals in the ‘90s over safety concerns.
Protests have also taken place at the park throughout the years, and with the growth of the city, council recognizes a different set of worries now exist.
“The welfare of the animals. Particularly with the introduction of the LRT and it running from about five in the morning until nearly one at night, how disruptive is that to the animals that are there?” said Dorothy McCabe, Waterloo’s mayor.
Despite the farmstead taking up 2.1 acres of space, McCabe says one of the other aspects council will consider is whether that’s enough space for the animals.
“The idea of keeping animals that really are used to being able to graze in a much bigger area, is that the right place to have animals?” said McCabe, referring to another question on the table.
Without set operating hours, people can also visit the park at all times of the night, possibly leading to further disruption of the animals.
Fears were fuelled further in 2022 by a fire at the llama enclosure.
Cost is another thing McCabe says council will consider.
“It also costs $75,000 a year to maintain what we have,” she said.
If it is eventually decided to move the animals, the city says they will ensure they have a safe space to go.
“We would talk with the owners of the winter home and make sure they continue to be well-cared for,” said McCabe.
