Female found dead in Cambridge

An investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Cambridge Thursday night.

In a social media post just before 11 p.m., Waterloo regional police said there would be an increased police presence around Fletcher Circle in the Silver Heights neighbourhood.

No details are available at this time about the cause or nature of the female's death.

Police said one person had been taken into custody.

Investigators believe that individual knew the female personally, and added, there’s no concern for public safety.

Additional information will be released when available, police said.

Another investigation

Police also continue to investigate the region’s first homicide of the year.

A 28-year-old was found dead earlier in the day outside a Kitchener home.

A Waterloo regional police car outside a home on Gray Street in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Police called it a targeted shooting.

As of Thursday night, no additional details had been shared about the victim, the shooter or a possible motive for the crime.