One person dead after house fire in Georgian Bluffs

GEORGIAN BLUFFS -

Police are investigating a house fire on Saturday that left one person dead in Georgian Bluffs Township.

Emergency services responded to a report of a house fire on Girl Guide Road around 5 a.m.

OPP say one individual was removed from the residence and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another resident and two police officers went to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews remain on scene and an investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been given at this time.