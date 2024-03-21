KITCHENER
    One killed, several more hurt in Perth County crash

    Ontario Provincial Police say one person involved in a Wednesday crash near Mitchell has died from their injuries.

    Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle collision on Perth Road 180, between Line 26 and Line 28, around 2 p.m.

    Four people were taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

    On Thursday, OPP announced one of them had succumbed to their injuries.

    No further details have been shared at this time.

