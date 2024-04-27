KITCHENER
    • Southwestern Public Health not merging with other local health units

    Southwestern Public Health
    The health units for Brant County and Haldimand-Norfolk will not be joined by a third neighbour in an upcoming local hospital merger.

    Southwestern Public Health officials announced Friday their organization voted not to merge with the other health units in response to a feasibility study.

    They say they found no advantages for Elgin and Oxford County residents if the merger went through.

    Meanwhile, Brant and Haldimand-Norfolk released a joint statement Friday saying, in part, the move presents an opportunity to enhance public health capacity, improve service delivery, and use a shared network of community-based partners.

