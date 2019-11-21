

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





NORFOLK COUNTY – OPP have taken one person into custody and are looking for two others regarding a violent home invasion.

Police were called to investigate the incident around 5 p.m. on Wednesday at a Charlotteville Road 10 address.

They say three suspects attended the address armed with a handgun and forcibly gained entry into a shop on the property.

A resident was reportedly assaulted once inside and suffered minor injuries.

The suspects entered a vehicle and fled in an unknown direction, according to officials.

The vehicle was later located at an address on Schafer Side Road.

Highway 3 was closed between highway 59 and Schafer Side Road for roughly eight hours as the tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team, canine unit, crime unit, and crisis negotiators all assisted with the investigation.

One person has been taken into custody without incident while police are making attempts to locate the two other suspects.

Officials say there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.